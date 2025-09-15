Delhi High Court questions alleged will as Karisma fights to secure Samaira and Kiaan’s inheritance against claims of suppression and forgery.

The succession battle over late industrialist Sunjay Kapur’s vast Rs. 30,000 crores estate has entered a crucial stage, with Karisma Kapoor stepping in to fight for her children, Samaira (20) and Kiaan (15). Represented by senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, the siblings have challenged an alleged will that surfaced seven weeks after their father’s demise, despite earlier assurances that no such will existed.

At the heart of the dispute lies a March 2025 will that reportedly leaves all of Kapur’s personal assets to his third wife, Priya Sachdev Kapur. The document, however, has neither been registered nor probated, and the children’s legal team allege suppression and forgery. The Delhi High Court has directed disclosure of the alleged will, along with a full account of Sunjay Kapur’s assets as on June 12, 2025.

Jethmalani clarified that the case is not about monetary benefits from the RK family trust but about ensuring fair inheritance for the children. He stressed, “This litigation is about securing the future of Sunjay Kapur’s children and ensuring fair access to the assets held in India and abroad.”

The courtroom also heard claims from Priya Sachdev Kapur’s counsel that the children had already received Rs. 1,900 crores through the RK family trust. Sources, however, reveal this figure reflects only the value of Sona Comstar shares still held within the trust, over which the children have no control. Actual access to these assets remains with Priya Sachdev Kapur.

Jethmalani underlined the imbalance, noting that even if the Rs. 1,900 crores figure is accepted, over Rs. 28,000 crores remains under Priya’s control. “Would she forsake a good part of that fortune? One has to understand that this litigation is to ensure all five Class 1 heirs, including the two children of Karisma and Sunjay Kapur, receive fair access to his estate,” he argued.

As of now, Karisma Kapoor’s children have not been provided a copy of the will, nor clarity on their father’s personal estate. The unfolding legal battle has sparked broader questions about transparency, fairness, and the rights of children in high-profile inheritance disputes.

