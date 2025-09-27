When it comes to fashion, especially traditional, Sunny Kaushal knows his taste. Be it embroidered kurtas or glitzy sherwanis, Sunny tugs the right strings to serve classic traditional statements with his personal touch. As he celebrates his birthday today, here’s looking at his spot-on traditional flair.

Birthday special! 5 Times Sunny Kaushal served flawless traditional fashion!

1. Sunny Kaushal dons a black kurta with wide golden borders at the edges, hem and neckline, all bringing a very sophisticated appeal. He pairs it with plain black pants, sports structured mojaris, and simply accessorises his look with a dainty neck chain.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Kaushal (@sunsunnykhez)

2. Sunny Kaushal serves a classic traditional fashion moment in a black kurta with white embroidery around the edges and patches all over. He pairs it with black trousers, letting the embroidery take centre stage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Kaushal (@sunsunnykhez)

3. Sunny takes floral embroidery to the next level by donning a black kurta with floral embroidery all over, in pink and green accents. He lets his kurta speak volumes by sporting it with black pathani and simply completing it with brown mojaris.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Kaushal (@sunsunnykhez)

4. Sunny serves up absolute shaadi-season vibes in an ivory sherwani with embellishments all over. He keeps it simple with cream pants and completes his look with a subtle ring.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Kaushal (@sunsunnykhez)

5. Sunny Kaushal keeps it wedding season ready by sporting a black kurta with pink and orange embroidery at the hem and across his torso. He pairs it with flared pants, adding an unexpected twist to it. He accessorises his look with a few silver rings and a bracelet, bringing it all together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Kaushal (@sunsunnykhez)

Men, take cues! When it comes to setting a traditional wardrobe in the modern style, look no further than Sunny Kaushal for inspo!

