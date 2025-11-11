Actor Huma Qureshi took to Instagram to announce the cancellation of the much-anticipated screening for Delhi Crime Season 3, citing two somber reasons: a tragic incident in Delhi and distressing updates about veteran actor Dharmendra’s health.

Delhi Crime Season 3 screening cancelled after tragic Delhi blast and Dharmendra’s health

In her story, Huma addressed fans and industry peers: “Given the tragic incident in Delhi and the distressing news about Dharmendra ji’s health, we have cancelled today’s screening for Delhi Crime Season 3.” She emphasized the importance of quiet respect during such trying times and acknowledged the collective anticipation for the show’s release.

“We were looking forward to celebrating together, but such times call for quiet respect,” she wrote, adding that while the team was excited for the premiere, it was necessary to pause and reflect in light of current events.

The Netflix Original’s third season will now officially premiere on November 13. Huma concluded with heartfelt words: “I’m sure you’ll all be watching and sending us love then. Love & Prayers, Huma.”

Speaking of the Delhi blast, a deadly car explosion occurred near the Red Fort (Lal Qila) on the evening of November 10, 2025. A Hyundai i20 car exploded at a traffic signal near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station around 6:50 pm, resulting in at least 9 deaths and over 20 injuries. The explosion caused several other vehicles to catch fire, and emergency services rushed to the scene to manage the aftermath and treat victims.

Meanwhile, Dharmendra is currently admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. As of the latest updates from November 11, 2025, his family—including Hema Malini and Esha Deol—has confirmed that he is stable and recovering, and responding to treatment. He has been under observation following complaints of breathlessness and age-related health issues.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Dhurandhar trailer launch POSTPONED due to Dharmendra’s ill-health, Delhi blast

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.