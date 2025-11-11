Since yesterday, November 10, the entire film industry and millions of moviegoers have been concerned over the health of Dharmendra. The 89-year-old veteran actor has been admitted at Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai. In such a situation and also due to the blast in Delhi, Bollywood Hungama has learned that a grand event, scheduled for tomorrow, has been pushed.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “On Wednesday, November 12, the much-awaited trailer of Dhurandhar was going to be launched in a grand fashion at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, BKC, Mumbai. However, due to the condition of Mr Dharmendra, the team of the film didn’t feel that it was the right time to bring out the trailer. Ranveer Singh, director Aditya Dhar and everyone else associated with the film are huge fans of Dharam ji and just like others, they, too, are very worried ever since he is hospitalized.”

The source continued, “Also, a blast took place in Delhi on November 10. Hence, as a mark of respect to the victims and families of the incident in the National Capital and Dharemendra's health, Jio Studios, B62 Studios, Ranveer Singh and other stakeholders unanimously decided that it wouldn’t be correct to release Dhurandhar’s trailer tomorrow. The event has now been pushed by a week. The team will come up with a new date soon.”

On Saturday, November 8, Bollywood Hungama exclusively broke the news that nearly 2,000 fans were also going to be a part of Dhurandhar’s trailer launch. The action entertainer, which also stars Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and R Madhavan, will release in cinemas on December 5.

Tere Ishk Mein music event cancelled

Dhurandhar trailer launch is not the only event which will not take place. A spectacular event was planned today, November 11, at the iconic Royal Opera House, Mumbai, to launch the music of Tere Ishk Mein. It was going to be attended by Dhanush, Kriti Sanon, director Aanand L Rai, producer Bhushan Kumar and music composer A R Rahman. The latter was also going to perform the songs.

In the afternoon of November 11, the team organizing the event informed the media that the event stands cancelled due to the “concerning health condition of the legendary Dharmendra ji”.

