comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 11.10.2022 | 12:44 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Brahmastra Cuttputlli Dhokha - Round D Corner Chup Vikram Vedha Goodbye
follow us on

Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Big B steps out of Jalsa at midnight to greet fans; watch 

Bollywood News

As fans gathered outside Jalsa to celebrate Amitabh Bachchan’s 80th birthday, the veteran actor gave a sweet surprise to them.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

There is no denying the fact that Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan is a legend. With his powerful performances on the big screen, the actor has earned a name for himself. While his fans are flooding social media platforms with wishes, the veteran actor gave them a special surprise. 

Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Big B steps out of Jalsa at midnight to greet fans; watch 

Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Big B steps out of Jalsa at midnight to greet fans; watch 

As several fans gathered outside Big B’s house, Jalsa, he walked out of his bungalow to greet his fans at midnight. Though his appearance was brief, it was a sight to behold.  In the videos doing the rounds on the internet, Amitabh stepped out of his bungalow along with his daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda.

The Don actor can be seen greeting his fans by waving at them. He also thanked everyone with folded hands. Seeing their favourite star on his birthday, fans showered him with love and affection. 

To mark the occasion of Amitabh Bachchan’s 80th birthday, a four-day festival called ‘Bachchan: Back To The Beginning’ was planned in association with theatres and multiplexes.

Coming to his professional commitments, the 80-year-old actor is currently seen in his popular show Kaun Banega Crorepati. Moreover, he was last seen in Goodbye, the Bollywood debut of Rashmika Mandana. He has a bunch of projects in his kitty including Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan’s 80th Birthday: Karan Johar pens a heartwarming note; calls him “a feeling that defines cinema memories”

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Amitabh Bachchan was once replaced overnight…

Amitabh Bachchan to get a special tribute…

Doctor G makers organise a special screening…

Aamir Khan and Kiara Advani get trolled for…

Randeep Hooda breaks silence on video of…

VIXX’s Ravi to enlist in military as a…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification