On occasion of Mental Illness Awareness Week, Deepika Padukone is all set to unveil the Charity Closet initiative. The actress is a big supporter of awareness on mental health and through this initiative, fans can connect with Deepika while supporting this cause. Each month, the actress will be sharing some of her favorite closet pieces on her website.

Good condition pieces will be sold to generate proceeds supporting mental health or will be donated directly to Live Love laugh foundation. Clothes will be relived and be upcycled into blankets for the underprivileged. Fans can take advantage of Deepika’s versatile and stylish wardrobe, and choose from pieces curated by Deepika herself. From staple tees and athleisure to red carpet looks and accessories, The Deepika Padukone Closet has something for everyone.

Sharing an insight to her latest venture, Deepika Padukone says, “Destigmatizing mental illness and creating awareness about the importance of mental health is something that I have always felt very strongly about and shared some of my most favorite pieces from my closet with my community of fans, friends, and well-wishers is a small but significant part of that vision.”

Ever since Deepika Padukone has founded Live Love Laugh Foundation, the philanthropist has been seeking new ways to broaden the movement to destigmatize mental health issues and to raise resources for those suffering from mental health problems.