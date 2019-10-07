Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 07.10.2019 | 5:51 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
War Housefull 4 Marjaavaan Bala Dream Girl Chhichhore
follow us on

Deepika Padukone to unveil Charity Closet Initiative on World Mental Health Day on October 10

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

On occasion of Mental Illness Awareness Week, Deepika Padukone is all set to unveil the Charity Closet initiative.  The actress is a big supporter of awareness on mental health and through this initiative, fans can connect with Deepika while supporting this cause. Each month, the actress will be sharing some of her favorite closet pieces on her website.

Deepika Padukone to unveil Charity Closet Initiative on World Mental Health Day on October 10

Good condition pieces will be sold to generate proceeds supporting mental health or will be donated directly to Live Love laugh foundation. Clothes will be relived and be upcycled into blankets for the underprivileged. Fans can take advantage of Deepika’s versatile and stylish wardrobe, and choose from pieces curated by Deepika herself. From staple tees and athleisure to red carpet looks and accessories, The Deepika Padukone Closet has something for everyone.

Sharing an insight to her latest venture, Deepika Padukone says, “Destigmatizing mental illness and creating awareness about the importance of mental health is something that I have always felt very strongly about and shared some of my most favorite pieces from my closet with my community of fans, friends, and well-wishers is a small but significant part of that vision.”

Ever since Deepika Padukone has founded  Live Love Laugh Foundation, the philanthropist has been seeking new ways to broaden the movement to destigmatize mental health issues and to raise resources for those suffering from mental health problems.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone to throw a wrap up bash for Ranveer Singh’s ’83 crew, sends personalized invites

Tags : , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Deepika Padukone to throw a wrap up bash for…

Exclusive: Has Ajay Devgn OPTED OUT of Luv…

Deepika Padukone becomes the only Indian…

Ranbir Kapoor to reunite on screen with…

Chhapaak: Vikrant Massey opens up about…

Exclusive: It's confirmed! Deepika Padukone…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification