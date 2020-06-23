Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death has shocked everyone. The actor was 34 years old and died of suicide on June 14. Mumbai Police has recorded 13 people's statements in relation to his death. Now, publicist Rohini Iyer was summoned to record her statement.

Rohini, who knew Sushant for years, was called on June 22 morning and recorded the statement until afternoon. Another work colleague has been summoned for summoned but the cops are tight-lipped about the name.

A few days ago, Rohini Iyer shared a eulogy stating that Sushant Singh Rajput didn't belong to any camps, he chose to not go to parties after various rumours started circulating regarding his career.

Bandra Police has formed three separate teams in order to investigate his death. The team has also sought contract documents from Yash Raj Films and two other production houses. Meanwhile, his rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and friends Mahesh Shetty and Mukesh Chhabra have also given their statements, respectively.

In the case of Rhea, a complaint is also filed against her alleging abetment to suicide.

