Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 03.05.2019 | 8:11 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Blank Student Of The Year 2 De De Pyaar De Bharat Kalank Badla
follow us on

Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Sara Ali Khan win Instagrammers of the Year

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Social media has become a huge part of our lives. Instagram is a big part of social media culture, especially for celebrities. And turns out our female celebrities are slaying in sharing the glimpses from their lives on the platform. And leading ladies Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone and Sara Ali Khan have become the Instagrammers of the year.

Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Sara Ali Khan win Instagrammers of the Year

Deepika Padukone shared boomerang videos on her Instagram during Cannes Film Festival last year. Her consistency with Instagram stories, slow-motion video at the airport and ask me session has won her the ‘Storyteller of the Year’ award.

Priyanka Chopra is globally dominating with 39 million followers. She won the ‘Most Followed Account’ account this year amongst the Indian celebrities. Virat Kohli, Indian Cricket Captain, received the ‘Most Engaged Account Of The Year’s award. Sara Ali Khan, who made her Instagram debut last year, right before her Bollywood debut received the ‘Rising Star Award’.

Besides the celebrities, a lot of influencers and digital stars received the honours.

ALSO READ: The mystery of Priyanka Chopra’s brother’s wedding being called off again

Tags : , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Sara Ali Khan roped in as a face of a…

The mystery of Priyanka Chopra’s brother’s…

Priyanka Chopra honoured alongside Sandra…

Anushka Sharma's birthday plan revealed,…

BREAKING: Varun Dhawan starrer Coolie No 1…

Ekta Kapoor will change the ‘MENTAL’…

Rate this article
Make favorite
Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Box Office
Latest News
Top Photos
Latest Videos
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification