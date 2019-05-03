Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Sara Ali Khan win Instagrammers of the Year

Social media has become a huge part of our lives. Instagram is a big part of social media culture, especially for celebrities. And turns out our female celebrities are slaying in sharing the glimpses from their lives on the platform. And leading ladies Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone and Sara Ali Khan have become the Instagrammers of the year.

Deepika Padukone shared boomerang videos on her Instagram during Cannes Film Festival last year. Her consistency with Instagram stories, slow-motion video at the airport and ask me session has won her the ‘Storyteller of the Year’ award.

Priyanka Chopra is globally dominating with 39 million followers. She won the ‘Most Followed Account’ account this year amongst the Indian celebrities. Virat Kohli, Indian Cricket Captain, received the ‘Most Engaged Account Of The Year’s award. Sara Ali Khan, who made her Instagram debut last year, right before her Bollywood debut received the ‘Rising Star Award’.

Besides the celebrities, a lot of influencers and digital stars received the honours.