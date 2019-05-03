Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 03.05.2019 | 12:31 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Blank Student Of The Year 2 De De Pyaar De Bharat Kalank Badla
follow us on

“My kids Ranbir and Ridhima have really shouldered my problems” – Rishi Kapoor opens about his battle with cancer for the first time

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

For reasons that were very personal, Rishi Kapoor decided to keep his year-long battle with cancer to himself. And, we all respected his right to privacy especially at a time so critical and agonizing. But now, with his childhood friend Rahul  Rawail tweeting that the actor is cancer-free, the actor-extraordinaire has decided to speak of his brave battle with a grave illness.

“My kids Ranbir and Ridhima have really shouldered my problems” - Rishi Kapoor opens about his battle with cancer for the first time

Says Rishi Kapoor, “My eighth month of treatment started on May 1 in the US. But God has been kind! I am in remission, meaning now I am cancer-free.”

However, there is more medical procedure to be followed before Rishi Kapoor will be able to return home. “I will have to do a bone-marrow transplant which in all probability should take another two months minimum.”

However,  Rishi says he is very upbeat and looking forward to returning home. “Being in remission is a big thing and it’s all because of people like you, my family and my fans prayers and duas that have worked. I thank them all.”

But it’s his wife of 29 years whom Rishi Kapoor is specially thankful to. “Neetu has stood by me like a rock. Otherwise, I am too difficult a person to handle as far as food and drink are concerned,” laughs the brilliant actor last seen in the web-feature film Rajma Chawal where he shared a troubled relationship with his screen-son, not unlike the uneasy rapport  Rishi  shared with his real-life son Ranbir Kapoor until  recently.

Rishi’s illness has brought him close to Ranbir like never before. He says emotionally, “My kids Ranbir and Ridhima have really shouldered my problems. Thank you all, thank you the world.”

I wondered how Rishi, who couldn’t tolerate even a few minutes’ delay on the sets, has managed to be so patient with his treatment. Says Rishi, “A person like me who has never had patience, this is God’s way to teach me patience. Getting well is a slow procedure. But it makes you grateful for the gift of life.”

Also Read: Maniesh Paul meets Rishi Kapoor in New York, reveals the actor took him for lunch

Tags : , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Arjun Kapoor REVEALS why Sandeep Aur Pinky…

Alia Bhatt’s role increased in SS…

Alia Bhatt’s Sadak 2 plot revealed, makers…

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff will have a…

Randhir Kapoor CONFIRMS that Rishi Kapoor is…

Anurag Basu’s untitled next starring…

Rate this article
Make favorite
Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Box Office
Latest News
Top Photos
Latest Videos
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification