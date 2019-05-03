“My kids Ranbir and Ridhima have really shouldered my problems” – Rishi Kapoor opens about his battle with cancer for the first time

For reasons that were very personal, Rishi Kapoor decided to keep his year-long battle with cancer to himself. And, we all respected his right to privacy especially at a time so critical and agonizing. But now, with his childhood friend Rahul Rawail tweeting that the actor is cancer-free, the actor-extraordinaire has decided to speak of his brave battle with a grave illness.

Says Rishi Kapoor, “My eighth month of treatment started on May 1 in the US. But God has been kind! I am in remission, meaning now I am cancer-free.”

However, there is more medical procedure to be followed before Rishi Kapoor will be able to return home. “I will have to do a bone-marrow transplant which in all probability should take another two months minimum.”

However, Rishi says he is very upbeat and looking forward to returning home. “Being in remission is a big thing and it’s all because of people like you, my family and my fans prayers and duas that have worked. I thank them all.”

But it’s his wife of 29 years whom Rishi Kapoor is specially thankful to. “Neetu has stood by me like a rock. Otherwise, I am too difficult a person to handle as far as food and drink are concerned,” laughs the brilliant actor last seen in the web-feature film Rajma Chawal where he shared a troubled relationship with his screen-son, not unlike the uneasy rapport Rishi shared with his real-life son Ranbir Kapoor until recently.

Rishi’s illness has brought him close to Ranbir like never before. He says emotionally, “My kids Ranbir and Ridhima have really shouldered my problems. Thank you all, thank you the world.”

I wondered how Rishi, who couldn’t tolerate even a few minutes’ delay on the sets, has managed to be so patient with his treatment. Says Rishi, “A person like me who has never had patience, this is God’s way to teach me patience. Getting well is a slow procedure. But it makes you grateful for the gift of life.”

