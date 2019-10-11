Bollywood Hungama

Deepika Padukone opens up about having babies with Ranveer Singh

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Nearly a year ago, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh broke the internet when they shared pictures from their dream-like wedding that they held in Lake Como. Until the marriage, they were flooded with questions on when they will get married, now they are often asked about having babies.

While speaking to a daily, Deepika spoke about having babies. She said that they want to have children but not right now. The actress said that she and Ranveer are aware of the pregnancy rumours that have been doing the round quite often. Deepika said that the couple is currently focused on their careers.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh will soon be seen in Kabir Khan‘s film 83. Deepika Padukone too will be seen essaying a pivotal role in the film. Ranveer Singh will also be seen in a cameo role in Rohit Shetty‘s upcoming film Sooryavanshi. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone will next be seen in the film Chhapaak which will release early next year.

