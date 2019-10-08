Bollywood Hungama

Deepika Padukone to look like a splitting image of Romi Dev in ‘83

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Deepika Padukone is all set to be seen as Romi Dev in Kabir Khan’s ‘83. This is the first time post marriage that the two will be seen sharing the screen space, making it even more exciting. The team has recently wrapped up the shoot for ‘83 after filming in London for 3 months and in Mumbai for about 22 days. To honour that, Deepika Padukone threw a wrap party and even sent out personalized invites.

Deepika Padukone to look like a splitting image of Romi Dev in ‘83

A source from the creative team of ‘83 has revealed to a leading tabloid about how Deepika Padukone looks like the mirror image of Romi Dev even without the use of prosthetics. Deepika will be seen sporting a shorter hairdo in the film and her makeup artist Clover Wootton has worked his magic. The source further revealed that Kapil Dev and Romi Dev visited the sets once and even though Romi had met Deepika earlier, she couldn’t help but notice how similar they looked with Deepika all set for the shot.

The makers have kept her look under wraps beautifully and are planning to reveal it when the teaser comes out. Slated to release on April 10, 2020, ‘83 has surely been in the news for all the right reasons. How excited are you to see Deepika portray the role of Romi in the film? Be sure to let us know.

