Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 07.10.2019 | 11:35 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
War Housefull 4 Marjaavaan Bala Dream Girl Chhichhore
follow us on

WHOA! Jacqueline Fernandez gets visibility at KSA airport as the first female celebrity

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Jacqueline Fernandez has steadily made her way to stardom and is now one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood.  The Sri Lankan beauty’s popularity is now beyond just India as she is now the first woman to get visibility at the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) airport.

WHOA! Jacqueline Fernandez gets visibility at KSA airport as the first female celebrity

Jacqueline can be now seen in a commercial at the Saudi airport, and has also become the first female celebrity to get visibility at the KSA airport. Isn’t that awesome?

The actor is also going great guns in the professional front. She recently appeared in Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas’ Saaho, shaking a leg to a special number that became a legit chart buster.

A total social media sensation who loves giving sneak peeks of her life to her fans, Jacqueline recently also launched her own YouTube channel. In a span of fewer than 2 months, over 2 lakh people have subscribed to her channel and there have been more than one million views for all her videos to date.

Jacqueline is also set to step into the OTT space with a Netflix thriller Mrs Serial Killer. Her action thriller Drive, which was in the making for a couple of years now, will also be released on Netflix.

Jacqueline’s next big outing is Sajid Nadiadwala‘s Kick 2, which features her alongside Salman Khan once again.

Tags : , , , ,

Recommended for you

Jacqueline Fernandez REVEALS the release…

Priyanka Chopra says all is well with Salman…

BREAKING: Lootcase’s theatrical release…

Sushant Singh Rajput does a NUDE scene for…

Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline…

Jacqueline Fernandez looking for South…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification