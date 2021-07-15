Superstar of Bollywood Deepika Padukone has declared to be a part of the new campaign with an objective to help frontline warriors to remain mentally stable during this Covid-19 pandemic. The actress has herself been a victim of depression a few years ago and therefore aims to start an initiative named 'Frontline Assist'. The money made through the 'Deepika Padukone Closet' will be given to Covid-19 well-being center via NGO Sangath. She expressed that frontline warriors play an integral part in protecting people suffering from Covid and put themself at risk. She further said that suffering from mental instability is something she has gone through and hence developing a stable environment for them is the need of the hour. Deepika feels proud to be associated with such a great cause and providing help to frontline warriors via 'Frontline Assist" is the best gift to thank them.

Deepika Padukone posted a picture on her Instagram handle and wrote, "Frontline workers have been the backbone of our country as we weather this pandemic. Having had a lived experience with mental illness, I understand the importance of emotional wellbeing, and as a mental health foundation, we are grateful to be able to contribute to the mental health of our country’s frontline workers with ‘Frontline Assist.’ We are proud to direct proceeds from ‘The Deepika Padukone Closet’ towards mental health support of our country’s real heroes through our partnership with Sangath".

Deepika had launched 'The Deepika Padukone Closet' in 2019 to spread awareness about mental health and from where her fans can buy stuff online from her website. She also excitedly said that 'The Deepika Padukone Closet' is very lucky to get an opportunity to propagate mental health attention for great personalities of the country and also to collaborate with the NGO Sangath. The money made through this initiative will be used in free counseling sessions and with benefits of mental health self-care resources. Deepika Padukone has films like Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan and Intern with Amitabh Bachchan in her kitty.

