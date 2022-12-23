comscore

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Debutant producer, Sanjay Dutt's The Virgin Tree set catches fire

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Helmed by debutant director Sidhaant Sachdev, The Virgin Tree has a strong star cast with Sanjay Dutt, Mouni Roy, Sunny Singh, and Palak Tiwari as lead actors. This project had been announced last month and went on floor recently. However, a shocking update regarding a fire outbreak on the sets of the film was revealed through a source.

Bhoomi actor, Sanjay Dutt, put his leg in production, naming his company, Three Dimension Motion Pictures Pvt. Ltd. and The Virgin Tree was the first film being produced under this banner.

According to the source, “It all happened when Mouni Roy was shooting for her scene when the camera’s light busted, and the set caught fire. The film’s shoot was put to a halt for more than couple of hours. However, soon afterwards the fire brigade team got the situation under control following which no causalities are reported.” When asked about the set’s condition, the source revealed. “20-30% of the set is damaged.”

This is not the first time; a fire outburst has taken place on the set of Sanjay Dutt’s film. Aditi Rao Hydari and Sanjay Dutt starrer film, Bhoomi, had also experienced an unfortunate accident of this sort during the shoot of a song track of film.

The Virgin Tree will soon begin its shooting once again, after proper precautions are taken.

Also Read: Sanjay Dutt to star with Prabhas in THIS Telugu horror-comedy

