Lyricist Manoj Muntashir has sided with those who have accused the song from Pathaan of hurting religious sentiments.

Ever since ‘Besharam Rang’ from Pathaan released last week, the song has been embroiled in controversy because of its visuals. While some are not happy with Deepika Padukone’s skimpy clothes, a section of the audience has raised its eyebrows to see the actress wearing an orange-coloured bikini since that colour is considered auspicious for Hindus.

‘Besharam Rang’ row: Manoj Muntashir claims “makers have hurt sentiments”

Quite a few people from the Bollywood industry have given their take and come out in support of the song. But lyricist Manoj Muntashir has agreed with the protestors and has hold the people behind the song responsible for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments.

During an interview with the Hindi publication Dainik Bhaskar, Muntashir said, “Filmmakers should show some responsibility. As you have such a big costume department, you should be careful of not hurting people’s sentiments. I am not saying that they purposely did this. But as I am from the industry, I always judge a film of mine in 100 ways. I keep checking whether unknowingly I am hurting anyone’s sentiments. In this case they have hurt the people. Hence, they have committed a mistake. They ignored the mistake. If the music team, director or Shah Rukh sir had spotted this mistake, they would have surely taken some action.”

So far, nobody from the team of Pathaan have reacted to the controversy surrounding ‘Besharam Rang.

Directed by Siddharth Anand and also starring John Abraham, Pathaan is all set to release in theatres on January 25, 2023.

