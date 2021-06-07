Bollywood Hungama

Actor Gashmeer Mahajani unveils the first teaser of his much-awaited Marathi film, Hambirao SarSenapati

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Gashmeer Mahajani, who has perfectly striked a balance between all the three mediums is ruling the digital, film and television space with his charismatic aura. The actor who is currently being seen as Aditya Kumar Tripathi in the Star Plus show Imlie has unveiled the first look of his much-awaited film and we cannot just keep calm.

Actor Gashmeer Mahajani unveils the first teaser of his much-awaited Marathi film, Hambirao SarSenapati

The actor who visibly seems to be playing the role of 'Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj' in the magnum opus is all set to be a part of a film which is the first-ever film that is made in the Marathi industry with a mega-budget of approximately 12-13 crores. And the way the teaser has been carved out and the way the actor has portrayed Shivaji Maharaj makes the film look even more surreal and his character appealing.

And the most interesting part is, all his friends from the fraternity expressed their excitement over the same. Actors like Pooja Gor, Jitendra Joshi, Mayuri Deshmukh congratulated the actor over the same.

This clearly proves that Gashmeer Mahajani is the most bankable star in the field of Cinema, Television, and Web. With his debut show soaring high on the TRP charts and his film being of such a large scale the actor is all set to make his mark globally.

