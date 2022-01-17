comscore

17.01.2022

Kathak maestro Pandit Birju Maharaj passes away at the age of 83

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Kathak maestro and Padma Vibhushan awardee Pandit Birju Maharaj has passed away at the age of 83 after suffering heart attack. The news was shared by his grandson Swaransh Mishra.

Kathak maestro Pandit Birju Maharaj passes away at the age of 83

Mishra took to so social media and wrote, “ Very sad to announce... Pt birju maharaj ji.. my nana ji is no more. With profound grief and sorrow we inform the sad and untimely demise of our most beloved member of the family Pt Birju Maharaj ji. The noble soul left for his heavenly abode on 17th January 2022."

Veteran choreographer Pandit Birju Maharaj, as per reports, was suffering from a kidney ailment and was under dialysis treatment. He was surrounded by his family and his disciples.

