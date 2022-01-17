Kathak maestro and Padma Vibhushan awardee Pandit Birju Maharaj has passed away at the age of 83 after suffering heart attack. The news was shared by his grandson Swaransh Mishra.

Mishra took to so social media and wrote, “ Very sad to announce... Pt birju maharaj ji.. my nana ji is no more. With profound grief and sorrow we inform the sad and untimely demise of our most beloved member of the family Pt Birju Maharaj ji. The noble soul left for his heavenly abode on 17th January 2022."

Veteran choreographer Pandit Birju Maharaj, as per reports, was suffering from a kidney ailment and was under dialysis treatment. He was surrounded by his family and his disciples.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.