Dabangg 3: Kichcha Sudeepa opens up about how he was hesitant to kick Salman Khan for a scene

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Kannada superstar, Kichcha Sudeepa is going to be seen as the antagonist in Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha starrer, Dabangg 3. The actor has already shot for his scenes and is simultaneously gearing up for his upcoming film, Pehelwaan with Suniel Shetty. It was recently announced that Sudeepa will be a part of the third instalment of the Dabangg franchise and the fans couldn’t be more excited to watch two of their favourite stars share screen space for the first time.

Dabangg 3 Kichcha Sudeep opens up about how he was hesitant to kick Salman Khan for a scene

Recalling an incident where they had to shoot a fight sequence, Kichcha Sudeepa revealed how he was hesitant in kicking Salman Khan because of the respect he has for him. Even after Salman insisted him to go ahead as planned, Sudeepa couldn’t get himself to do that and hence they have to change the sequence. Sudeepa elaborated on how this incident makes him understand why actors in south hesitate to kick/hit him for the sequences.

Dabangg 3 is directed by Prabhu Dheva and is slated to release on December 20.

Also Read: Dabangg 3: Salman Khan and Kichcha Sudeep to face off bare-chested

More Pages: Dabangg 3 Box Office Collection

