Last Updated 29.08.2019 | 2:05 PM IST

Chhichhore: Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Sharma are planning a college reunion

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Chhichhore has widely garnered the tag of the perfect ‘Back-to-college’ film ever since the trailer of the film released. Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari’s next directorial has a nostalgic flavour of friendship and college life. Just ahead of its release, the lead star cast of the film, specifically Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Sharma are planning a reunion with their college friends.

Sushant Singh Rajput has grown up in Delhi and was an engineering student from one of Delhi’s most reputed engineering colleges. Shraddha Kapoor, who is born and brought up in Mumbai, has many friends in the city for whom she’ll be planning the special reunion and Varun, who is a Jalandhar boy, secured a degree in media in the same city. All of them will be soon meeting their friends and reliving the good old days from college which they all will cherish when they meet their friends at the reunion.

Chhichhore is slated to release on September 6, 2019.

ALSO READ: Shraddha Kapoor aces the glow and shine in emerald dress for Chhichhore promotions

More Pages: Chhichhore Box Office Collection

