The young and bubbly Alaya F celebrated her 25th birthday today in presence of her near and dear ones today. She cut a big cake that looked pretty with all the candles. She shared the video of the moment on her official Instagram page and wrote in style, “T W E N T Y F I V E. Thank you for the love !!!”

Watch: Alaya F is all smiles as she cuts her birthday cake with her near and dear ones

The video captures the humongous joy on Alaya’s face as she cuts the cake while being in an excited and happy mode. Almost everyone present at the celebration ensured that her special moment is captured in their respective mobile phones.

The bash was also attended by Alaya’s friends from the industry, including Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Sahil Sangha and Aishwarya Thakare.

Alaya will next be seen in the Disney+ Hotstar movie Freddy. The film stars Kartik Aaryan in the titular role of an introvert dentist who loves being in the company of his pet turtle. Alaya plays his love interest in the film which is a love story cum mystery. Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, Freddy will be streamed on the platform on December 2.

