comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 28.11.2022 | 5:01 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bhediya Drishyam 2 Uunchai An Action Hero Salaam Venky Cirkus
follow us on

Watch: Alaya F is all smiles as she cuts her birthday cake with her near and dear ones

Bollywood News

Alaya F couldn't contain her excitement as she reached her landmark 25th birthday

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The young and bubbly Alaya F celebrated her 25th birthday today in presence of her near and dear ones today. She cut a big cake that looked pretty with all the candles. She shared the video of the moment on her official Instagram page and wrote in style, “T W E N T Y F I V E. Thank you for the love !!!”

Watch: Alaya F is all smiles as she cuts her birthday cake with her near and dear ones

The video captures the humongous joy on Alaya’s face as she cuts the cake while being in an excited and happy mode. Almost everyone present at the celebration ensured that her special moment is captured in their respective mobile phones.

The bash was also attended by Alaya’s friends from the industry, including Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Sahil Sangha and Aishwarya Thakare.

Alaya will next be seen in the Disney+ Hotstar movie Freddy. The film stars Kartik Aaryan in the titular role of an introvert dentist who loves being in the company of his pet turtle. Alaya plays his love interest in the film which is a love story cum mystery. Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, Freddy will be streamed on the platform on December 2.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan rings in 32nd birthday with Alaya F, Ananya Panday, Sharvari Wagh and other stars: Here’s best dressed stars from his party

Tags : , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Bollywood Hungama is all set to host its…

After Porsche, Ram Kapoor is now a proud…

Maarrich director Dhruv Lather calls Seven,…

Photos: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s…

Canadian rapper Kris Wu sentenced to 13…

EXCLUSIVE: Giorgia Andriani reveals the…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification