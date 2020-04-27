Bollywood Hungama

Coronavirus Outbreak: Akshay Kumar contributes Rs. 2 crores to the Mumbai Police Foundation

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Akshay Kumar was the first Bollywood celebrity to make a huge contribution towards the PM-CARES Fund to fight coronavirus. Now, the actor has contributed Rs. 2 crores to the Mumbai Police Foundation.

With over 5000 cases of coronavirus, Mumbai is one of the worst-hit cities in the country. The Police Force is working day in and day out to make sure that the lockdown is implemented without any problems. On Monday, Mumbai Police Commissioner took to his official Twitter handle to thank Akshay Kumar. "Mumbai Police thanks @akshaykumar for contributing Rs. 2 Crore to the Mumbai Police Foundation. Your contribution will go a long way in safeguarding the lives of those who are committed to safeguarding the city - the men and women of Mumbai Police!"


Akshay Kumar had earlier donated Rs. 3 crores to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), masks and rapid testing kits, in the fight against the pandemic. Apart from financial contribution, the Good Newwz actor has also been using his social media presence to spread awareness about the virus and urging people to stay at home.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar offers financial aid to Gaiety-Galaxy owner

