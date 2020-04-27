Bollywood Hungama

Chandni Bhagwanani of Sanjivani 2 is stuck in Australia amid the COVID-19 lockdown

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Chandni Bhagwanani was last seen in Sanjivani 2 starring Surbhi Chandna and Namit Khanna in lead roles. Her character in the show had a hue of grey which was quite refreshing for her fans to see. With the entire country on lockdown due to the rapid spread of Coronavirus, most of us are at home with our families, while Chandni is all by herself in Melbourne, Australia.

The actress flew to Australia for her professional commitment and is now managing her financing by using up her savings. She was initially living in a hotel for over a month, but when the lockdown got extended, she rented an apartment along with two other Indians. She says that she’s missing her parents and her home the most but it’s easier because she is sharing an apartment and can discuss things with her flatmates. Chandni also revealed that she tried to book a flight during the little buffer time that was given, but the flights were full and it was unsafe to travel amidst a pandemic.

Chandni further said that she feels that the lockdown might be extended till June considering how rapidly it’s spreading across the globe.

