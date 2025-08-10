War 2 GRAND event in Hyderabad: Akshaye Widhani of YRF says, “War 2 is going to be a GAME-CHANGER…we have worked very hard to keep the story HIDDEN”; hails Hrithik Roshan, NTR: “The GREATEST actors of the North and South have come together for this film”

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR attended the much-talked-about War 2 promotional event organized at a grand scale in Hyderabad. Before the stars came on the stage, Akshaye Widhani of Yash Raj Films (YRF) spoke about the stars, the film and a lot more.

Akshaye Widhani began by saying, “It’s a real privilege and an honour to be here. We are all very excited about War 2. This year, we celebrate 25 years of Hrithik and NTR sir, which is amazing. The fact that these two icons of Indian cinema have come together indicates that something special is happening. War 2 is going to be a game-changer. I want to take a moment to thank them both for doing this and making sure that we made such a special film. I would also like to thank everyone who has come out today. War 2 is going to be a surprise that all of you are going to love. You are also going to enjoy NTR to the fullest in the film!”

As expected, the crowd went crazy on hearing the last sentence. Akshaye Widhani continued, “Both Hrithik sir and NTR are outstanding. I can’t wait for you guys to watch it. War 2 is a true Pan-India film. The greatest actors of the North and South have come together for this film. I think it’s going to be extra special and magical. I believe we have created a film that is fitting to their legacy. Both have an incredible body of work and they have achieved a lot in 25 years. Their fans have given so much love that we hope that all that love comes to War 2.”

He added, “YRF Spy Universe is truly one of India’s leading franchises. It took years of hard work to get here. A lot of thought, strategy and curation have gone into building this universe.”

When asked where War 2 fits in the timeline of the universe, Akshaye replied, “I think Ayan Mukerji has made such a fine film that we are all proud of. As for the timeline, I don’t want to share anything about the story of the film. We have worked very hard to keep the story hidden and make sure that it’s a surprise for the audience when they come on the 14th. All I can say is that it’s a brilliant film and fits perfectly in the universe.”

War 2 releases in cinemas on August 14.

