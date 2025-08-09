The much-anticipated war drama Battle of Galwan, starring Salman Khan as Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu, is set to roll cameras in Ladakh later this month, skipping its originally planned Mumbai schedule. Earlier, it was reported that an elaborate set was under construction at Mehboob Studios in Bandra for the first leg of shooting for Apoorva Lakhia’s directorial venture. However, production plans have now shifted. Reportedly, the film will commence its shoot in Ladakh from August 22 to September 3, with the Mumbai leg postponed indefinitely.

Salman Khan starrer Battle of Galwan to begin shooting in Ladakh; Mumbai schedule postponed indefinitely: Report

Creative Call Behind the Change

Mid-Day quoted an insider saying, “It’s a creative decision. The makers want to start directly with the action scenes. Also, Salman sports a distinct look, and for continuity purposes, there couldn’t have been a 30-day gap between the Mumbai and Ladakh stints. Apoorva felt that the sequences would need to be shot in succession.”

The report further added that the Bandra set, which had been readied for the initial shoot, is now being dismantled. Whether any sequences — such as a song or patchwork shots — will eventually be filmed in Mumbai will be decided during the project’s final phase.

Battle of Galwan will depict the India–China military clash that occurred in June 2020. Salman Khan will portray Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu, the commanding officer of the 16 Bihar Regiment, who was posthumously awarded the Maha Vir Chakra in 2021 for his bravery during the confrontation.

While rumours have circulated about potential hurdles with the Ministry of Defence over the film’s sensitive subject, sources close to the production dismiss them. “The film is about a soldier’s bravery. It’s not villainising another country. The makers wouldn’t have announced the film without permissions in place,” the insider clarified.

