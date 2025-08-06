In a move that’s ruffled more than a few feathers in North India, Aamir Khan has unexpectedly involved himself in the Coolie (Hindi) release strategy - despite doing a mere extended guest appearance in the film.

Aamir Khan intervenes in Coolie release: Makes direct call to PVR-Inox, seeks premium showcasing ahead of War 2 clash

The extended cameo, pitched as a goodwill gesture toward Rajinikanth, was done by Aamir Khan for free. But now, Aamir has reportedly called PVR-Inox boss Ajay Bijli directly, aggressively requesting premium showcasing for Coolie across the country, and has even pushed the multiplex chain to do a marketing tie-up with the Rajinikanth starrer in North India. The call has left the PVR-Inox team stunned. “Aamir has no financial stake in Coolie. This wasn’t expected,” said a source close to the matter to Bollywood Hungama.

Industry insiders believe this is less about friendship and more about business. War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan, NTR Jr., and Kiara Advani, and backed by Aditya Chopra’s YRF, is being positioned as the next mega franchise event. Caught in the middle is PVR-Inox, now walking a tightrope between two giants: YRF and Sun Pictures. The phone call from Aamir, insiders say, has caused nervous murmurs within the exhibition chain, given his long-standing relationship with Ajay Bijli and a history of last-minute interventions.

What should have been a straightforward release has now turned into a battleground of egos, leverage, and legacy. And as always in Bollywood, the real show begins off-screen. Interestingly, both Aamir Khan and NTR Jr. are doing a film on DadaSaheb, and the off-screen battle makes things even more intense.

Also Read: Rajinikanth vs Hrithik-NTR Jr. at box office: Coolie takes SHOCKING 6X lead over War 2 in US with 9 days to go!

More Pages: Coolie Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.