CONFIRMED! South actor Arya and Dilip Kumar’s niece Sayyeshaa announce their wedding on social media

The Valentine’s Day just turned even more special for Arya and Sayyeshaa Sehgal who decided to make it official on the day we celebrate love. While reports of the two of them tying the knot has been doing the rounds for quite some time now, the two actors took the special occasion of Valentine’s Day as an opportunity to announce their wedding that will be held next month in March.

Arya, who has had a long career in South industry, met Sayyeshaa during the shoot of one of their films. On the other hand, Sayyeshaa belongs to the family of the legendary Bollywood star Dilip Kumar and is the niece of his wife Saira Banu. The actress even made her Hindi debut opposite superstar Ajay Devgn in Shivaay which released in 2016. The two actors recently took to Twitter to put an end to the ongoing rumours by making an official announcement of their wedding and an invite note.

The note read, “With the blessings of our parents and family, we are delighted to share with you the most beautiful day of our lives. We are getting married this March! We seek your love and blessings in our new journey of happiness and togetherness.” The two actors also posted this on Twitter with the caption wishing all their followers, ‘Happy Valentine’s Day.’

This post was followed by a series of congratulatory messages coming in from all quarters, especially the South film fraternity. Rang De Basanti actor Sidharth to superstar Suriya Sivakumar to Rana Daggubati, many celebrities have taken to Twitter to share their best wishes.

???? God bless! Wishing you both a beautiful married life!!! https://t.co/bS3BcT5yQ7 — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) February 14, 2019

Machhhhaaa Congatulations????????????!! Happy last Single Valentines to you ???????????? — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) February 14, 2019

Damnnnn he did it ???????? Congratulations uuuu beautiful people ???? — Trish Krish (@trishtrashers) February 14, 2019

How lovely you look together, God Bless and Congratulations dear. https://t.co/f4gfYjym2Q — Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) February 14, 2019

