After ruling the box office in 2024 with Stree 2, Shraddha Kapoor is now stepping into an all-new cinematic world — that of Disney’s Zootopia 2. The actress has lent her voice to the Hindi version of the much-awaited animated sequel, bringing to life the beloved character of Judy Hopps, the fearless rabbit police officer known for her wit and determination.

CONFIRMED! Shraddha Kapoor becomes the voice of Judy Hopps in the Hindi version of Disney’s Zootopia 2

The development was confirmed today, ahead of a special announcement event to be held in Mumbai on Saturday, November 8. The media invitation, sent by Star Studio18, had already sparked curiosity about the reason behind the event, which will now officially introduce Shraddha as the Hindi voice of Judy Hopps.

A source earlier told Bollywood Hungama, “Shraddha Kapoor has a lovely voice and has probably never dubbed for a Hollywood film before. Moreover, she’s one of the top stars and has a huge fan following among kids and families, who are also the target audience for Zootopia 2. Therefore, she was the apt choice. Shraddha was on board immediately. She has been a Disney heroine before, in ABCD – Any Body Can Dance – 2 (2015), and had a wonderful experience being associated with the brand. This reunion with Walt Disney Animation Studios is special for her.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Walt Disney Studios India (@disneyfilmsindia)

Disney India confirmed the collaboration with an announcement post revealing Shraddha Kapoor as the voice of Judy Hopps in Hindi. The actress will also make a special appearance at the grand event tomorrow, where she’s expected to unveil an exclusive sneak peek of the film for fans and the media.

Zootopia 2 follows the adventures of Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde as they return to the bustling city of Zootopia. The animated sequel promises to deliver more humor, heart, and social commentary that made the original film a global success.

Directed by Jared Bush and Josie Trinidad, Zootopia 2 is slated to release in Indian cinemas on November 28, 2025, in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Also Read: Dinesh Vijan on casting Kriti Sanon, Vicky Kaushal, Shraddha Kapoor for Maddock Films-backed movies: “I only have two barometers”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.