Zootopia 2 (English) Movie Review: ZOOTOPIA 2 is a fun, emotionally engaging.

Zootopia 2 (English) Review {3.5/5} & Review Rating

Star Cast: Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman

Director: Jared Bush, Byron Howard

Zootopia 2 Movie Review Synopsis:

ZOOTOPIA 2 is the story of two buddy cops. After the events of the first part, Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) have become partners in the ZPD (Zootopia Police Department). However, they are dubbed as 'one hit wonders', especially after they cause chaos in the city while exposing a smuggling ring. Chief Bogo (Idris Elba) threatens to separate Judy and Nick if they don't behave. Judy finds a shredded piece of snake skin in the vehicle of the smuggler. She informs Bogo that there might be a snake in Zootopia, which can cause mayhem as reptiles are not allowed in the city. But Bogo doesn't take her seriously. She keeps looking for clues and also checks out a podcast by a conspiracy theorist, Nibbles Maplestick (Fortune Feimster), which points out the fact that the snake might infiltrate at the annual Zootenial Gala. The event is going to be held as part of the centenary celebrations of the city's founding and it’s been hosted by the Lynxley family, the descendants of Zootopia’s founder, Ebeneezer Lynxley. At the Gala, the Lynxley Journal will be displayed; it’s an old journal detailing the creation of the weather walls of Zootopia. Judy convinces Nick to gatecrash the Gala, which they do. Judy proves right as a viper sneaks into the party. The reptile attempts to steal the journal and also kidnap Lynxley patriarch, Milton (David Strathairn). Judy catches the viper and he reveals that snakes are not bad and the journal contains the proof he needs. This is when Milton is exposed as the bad guy and he accuses Judy and Nick of joining hands with the viper and trying to kill him. The viper escapes and so do Judy and Nick. They are now wanted criminals. What happens next forms the rest of the film.

Zootopia 2 Movie Story Review:

Jared Bush's story is fantastic and serves as a nice sequel to the much-loved ZOOTOPIA [2016]. Jared Bush's screenplay is engaging and entertaining. The dialogues add to the fun and also the emotions.

Jared Bush and Byron Howard's direction is splendid. Just like the first part, this one also has a run time of 108 minutes, which makes it one of the lengthiest Disney animated films. However, there's so much happening every minute that it doesn't feel tedious. This time, the makers explore the friendship of Judy and Nick more and also provide more information about the mysterious parts of the city, hitherto unknown. What's interesting is that the makers make a larger point and mirror the reality of today's times. This makes ZOOTOPIA 2 not just a film for kids but a complete family entertainer. The tension between Judy and Nick is moving, while the pre-climax and climax is quite nail-biting.

On the flipside, the ending is a bit convenient. The whole angle of the therapy session is forced and doesn’t add much to the laughter. A few characters, which were memorable in ZOOTOPIA, get a very raw deal in the sequel, especially Chief Bogo.

Zootopia 2 Movie Review Performances:

Ginnifer Goodwin perfectly brings out the peppiness and eagerness and breathes life into the much-loved Judy Hopps. Jason Bateman yet again gets his suave act right and this time, he is also vulnerable. Idris Elba is superb and one wishes he had more to do this time. Fortune Feimster and David Strathairn are decent. Danny Trejo (Jesús), Ke Huy Quan (Gary De'Snake) and Andy Samberg (Pawbert Lynxley) are quite good. Patrick Warburton (Mayor Brian Winddancer) is very entertaining, though his change of heart in the end is difficult to digest. Quinta Brunson (Dr Fuzzby; therapist) gets no scope. Maurice LaMarche (Mr Big) is superb and his mere presence leads to laughter. Finally, Shakira (Gazelle) adds to the star value.

Zootopia 2 movie music and other technical aspects:

The song ‘Zoo’ is foot-tapping. Michael Giacchino's music is energetic. Cory Loftis's production design is very detailed and rich. The animation, as expected, matches global standards. Jeremy Milton's editing is fast-paced.

Zootopia 2 Movie Review Conclusion:

On the whole, ZOOTOPIA 2 is a fun, emotionally engaging and visually dazzling entertainer for the entire family. Moreover, backed by the popularity of the first film and Shraddha Kapoor’s association with the Hindi version, it has the potential to spring a surprise at the box office and attract strong footfalls, especially over the weekends.