A wave of grief swept through the Khan and Roshan families as they bid farewell to Zarine Khan, veteran actress, former model, and wife of actor-filmmaker Sanjay Khan, who passed away on Friday, November 7, at the age of 81.

Zarine Khan’s last rites: Zayed Khan gets emotional; Hrithik Roshan attends funeral with Saba Azad

The funeral, held in Mumbai later in the day, was marked by emotional moments as her son, actor Zayed Khan, broke down while performing the final rituals. Zayed, visibly heartbroken, was seen surrounded by family members who tried to comfort him during the ceremony. His brothers, Fardeen Khan and Simone Arora, along with other close relatives, stood by his side as the family paid their final respects.

Actor Hrithik Roshan, who shares a close bond with the Khans — his father Rakesh Roshan and Sanjay Khan have been longtime friends — also attended the funeral with his partner Saba Azad. The couple arrived together to offer their condolences and stand by the grieving family.

Zarine Khan, known for her elegance and warmth, was a respected figure in the industry and often seen at family gatherings and public events. She had been battling age-related health issues for the past few months before passing away at her Mumbai residence.

The industry continues to mourn the loss of a woman remembered not only for her grace but also for being the emotional anchor of one of Bollywood’s most prominent film families.

