Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff made their Bollywood debut together with Heropanti and the two share quite the wholesome friendship. The actors are usually seen commenting on each other’s social media and celebrating the release of their debut almost every year. While there were expectations from the fans that Kriti Sanon will be a part of Heropanti 2 as well, it looks like that is not the case.

With Tiger Shroff releasing the teaser of his leading lady for Ganapath, Bollywood Hungama has figured out who the badass biker lady donning the helmet is. Reuniting after years, Kriti Sanon will be seen starring in Ganapath, based on the post-pandemic era. The movie has been making the news since it’s announcement and with a star cast this strong, the audience’s anticipation has only gone multiple notches higher.

In a social media post that Tiger shared, he wrote, “सुना है मुड़ने वाली है कल सुबह ठीक 10:40 को ????”. Take a look at his post.

Ganapath is produced by Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Baghnani, and Vashu Baghnani’s Pooja Entertainment and will be directed by Vikas Bahl.

