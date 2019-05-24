CONFIRMED: Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath are expecting their first child

It’s been five months since comedian-turned-actor Kapil Sharma tied the knot with Ginni Chatrath. If reports are to be believed, the couple is all set to welcome their first child by the end of the year. As per reports, Kapil’s mother has moved to Mumbai to take care of her daughter-in-law during her pregnancy. The reports have stated that the due date is December.

Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath, who are ready to embrace parenthood, found out about the good news just a few days ago. As Kapil is busy shooting for The Kapil Sharma Show, he has now scheduled his shoots in a way that he can spend more time with his wife. Even Ginni accompanies him to sets sometimes. Even Ginni’s family has flown from Jalandhar to Mumbai to take care of her. Even on the sets, Kapil’s colleagues take good care of her.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kapil Sharma is busy with his show The Kapil Sharma Show. The recent guests were Bharat stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.