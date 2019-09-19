Bollywood Hungama

CONFIRMED: Ayushmann Khurrana to romance Jitendra Kumar in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

We can simply say that this is the era of films where actors like Ayushmann Khurrana have time and again chosen some of the amazing characters to play on the big screen. The actor continues to give smashing performance in movies like Vicky Donor, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan Andhadhun, Badhaai Ho, Article 15 and now Dream Girl. It was already announced that he will be playing the role of a gay man in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. It has now been confirmed that The Viral Fever’s Jitendra Kumar will be his love interest. 

There were reports that the makers wanted a relatively fresh face for the role. Since Jitendra Kumar has been a known face in web space including many sketches for The Viral Fever and Kota Factory. The news was confirmed by Ayushmann when he unveiled caricature teaser of the film this morning. The actor introduced the family and their characters. 

The teaser shows the family playing Kaali Gobi Cup and tossing it to each other. The cast includes Badhaai Ho couple Gajraj Rao as Shankar Tripathi, Neena Gupta as Sunaina Tripathi followed by Pankhury Awasthy as Kusum, Jitendra Kumar as Aman Tripathi, Ayushmann Khurrana as Kartik Singh, Manurishi Chaddha as Chaman Tripathi, Sunita Rajwar as Champa Tripathi, Maanvi Gagroo as Goggle Tripathi and Neeraj Singh as Keshav. He wrote, “Jeetega Pyaar Sehparivaar! #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan.” 

 The film is written and directed by Hitesh Kewalya. Taking the hugely successful Shubh Mangal Saavdhan franchise forward, there is something Zyada cooking in this next installment from Aanand L Rai who joins hands with Bhushan Kumar for this one. While the first dealt with erectile dysfunction, the second deals with sexual orientation and the freedom to live and stand by it in a hilarious family comedy. Produced by T-Series and Colour Yellow Productions, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is slated to release on March 13, 2020.

ALSO READ: Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: Ayushmann Khurrana gets his love interest in The Viral Fever’s Jitendra Kumar

More Pages: Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office Collection

