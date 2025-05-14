After winning hearts with beloved hits like Tanu Weds Manu and Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, acclaimed producer Vinod Bachchan is all set to bring back the magic of romance and laughter with the much-awaited sequel to Ginny Wedss Sunny. The film Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 introduces a fresh pairing with the talented Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr in the lead roles.

The lead duo, Avinash and Medha, took to Instagram to share clapboard pictures from the sets, marking the beginning of the film’s shoot schedule in Uttarakhand. The original Ginny Weds Sunny, starring Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey, premiered on Netflix in 2020 and quickly became one of the most-watched titles.

Now, the sequel returns with a fresh story and twist, promising a blend of romance, family fun, quirky comedy, and heartwarming moments for all ages. Talking about Ginny Wedss Sunny Part 2, producer Vinod Bachchan said, “We are excited to bring a new chapter to the Ginny Weds Sunny universe. The love the first film received encouraged us to explore new narratives and characters, and with Avinash and Medha, we have found a refreshing and dynamic pairing. We are confident the sequel will offer even more heart, laughter, and connection.”

The sequel is written and directed by Prashant Jha, and produced by Vinod Bachchan under the banner of Soundrya Production.

