Imtiaz Ali’s much-anticipated Netflix series O Saathi Re, starring Avinash Tiwary and Aditi Rao Hydari, is nearing completion as the team gears up for its final shooting schedule in the picturesque hill station of Mussoorie, starting tomorrow, May 06, 2025. Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learned that approximately 80% of the series has been shot, with all Mumbai schedules successfully completed.

The romantic drama, which also features Arjun Rampal and Ahsaas Channa in pivotal roles, has been creating buzz for its soulful storytelling and stellar ensemble cast. Directed by Arif Ali under Imtiaz Ali’s creative vision as creator, writer, and showrunner, O Saathi Re promises to be a poignant exploration of modern love with a vintage heart, set against the backdrop of metropolitan chaos and serene landscapes.

A well-placed industry source said, “The team is incredibly excited to head to Mussoorie for the final leg of the shoot. Around 60-70% of the series was completed during the Mumbai schedules, which wrapped up recently. The remaining 20% will be filmed in Mussoorie, capturing the essence of the story’s emotional depth amidst the town’s scenic beauty. Imtiaz and Arif have meticulously planned this schedule to ensure the climax and key sequences resonate with the audience.”

Avinash Tiwary and Aditi Rao Hydari, sharing screen space for the first time, have reportedly showcased remarkable chemistry during the Mumbai shoots. Aditi, fresh off her acclaimed performance in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, reunites with Imtiaz Ali after Rockstar, while Avinash, riding high on Sikandar Ka Muqaddar, brings his intense versatility to the project. Arjun Rampal, last seen in Rana Naidu Season 2, adds gravitas to the ensemble.

