Over a week ago, the title and release of Shakun Batra's much awaited film starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa was announced. Titled Gehraiyaan, the film is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video on January 25, 2022. The teaser of the film was also well received by the audience. The makers were all set to launch the trailer of the film in the coming week in Alibaug. However, they have decided to not go ahead with it owing to the surge in COVID-19 cases in the country.

Mumbai city witnessed over 6000 cases on Saturday. Keeping the safety of all in mind, the makers decided to not have a grand event for the trailer launch of the film. While the event has been cancelled, the makers have promised to release the trailer soon and the film will be released on its scheduled date. In an official statement, Amazon Prime Video said, "Owing to the current surge in Covid-19 cases, we have decided to take an alternate route for the trailer launch of our upcoming title, Gehraiyaan. We won’t be doing the trailer launch in Alibaug as originally planned. We are, however, looking forward to bringing the trailer to you."

Talking about the film, director Shakun Batra had earlier said, "Gehraiyaan for me is not just a movie. It is a journey into the intricacies of human relationships, it is a mirror into modern adult relationships, how we traverse through the maze of feelings and emotions and how each step, each decision we make affects our lives and the lives of those around. I am immensely glad to have taken this journey with the incredible team and Dharma Productions, the exceptionally talented cast and crew, and now Amazon Prime Video. I believe audiences will relate to this film very closely and I am looking forward to receiving the reactions from the audiences across the globe.”

Jointly produced by Dharma Productions & Viacom18 Studios in association with Shakun Batra’s Jouska Films, the movie is a relationship drama that dives into the depths of complex modern relationships, adulting, letting go, and taking control of ones' life path.

Also Read: Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday to release on Amazon Prime Video on January 25, 2022

More Pages: Gehraiyaan Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.