After three seasons of reshaping India’s streaming landscape, Coke Studio Bharat returns with Season 4. Known for bringing together artists from across India to reimagine regional sounds and traditions, the platform begins the new season with ‘The List,’ revealing the artists who will take part this year.

Coke Studio Bharat returns with Season 4, unveils artist line-up; deets inside!

If Season 3 gave audiences Arz Kiya Hai, a modern-day interpretation of India’s poetry culture that topped the Indian music charts, and festival-ready tracks like Holi Aayi Re, Season 4 moves the conversation deeper into India’s local terrains.

This year’s line-up features Aditya Rikhari, Kulte Khan, Ravator, Faheem Abdullah, Arsalan Nizami, Madhur Sharma, Ashok Maskeen, Vaibhav Pani, Mohammad Faiz, Mame Khan, Khwaab, Utpal Udit and Rekha Bhardwaj, a powerful cross-section of artists who represent very different corners of the country, different musical inheritances, and very different audiences.

What defines this season is range. Without revealing what’s to come, Season 4 moves across personal storytelling, devotion, longing, memory and reinterpretation, drawing deeply from India’s living cultural traditions and musical practices, from Rajasthani folk traditions, Kashmiri narrative forms, Banaras-rooted accounts, Sufi lineage from Punjab, and a contemporary lens on modern love. Distinct voices. Unexpected pairings. Stories shaped by culture, place and memory but not confined by it.

Rekha Bhardwaj said, “Every generation rediscovers its roots in its own way. Coke Studio Bharat provides a space where that rediscovery happens through collaboration. Season 4 is about preserving the spirit of tradition while allowing it to breathe in a new context.”

Aditya Rikhari said, “My music has always been personal and emotional. With Coke Studio Bharat, the heart of the song stays intact, even as the sound grows around it. Season 4 feels like that, intimate in its writing, but expansive in how it’s heard.”

Faheem Abdullah said, “Music carries memory, identity and emotion. The song comes from the imagination of a poet from Kashmir who has a story to tell and being a part of Coke Studio Bharat gives me the chance to bring that world of storytelling on a national platform. This season that I am a part of, has enabled me to fuse my roots with the Coke Rock I grew up listening to.”

The details will unfold track by track. The focus remains on creating a space where diverse voices can come together while staying true to their origins.

Shantanu Gangane, IMX (Integrated Marketing Experience) Lead, Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia, said, “Coke Studio Bharat brings together India’s folk traditions and contemporary voices, creating a platform where the old and the new evolve together. Over the last three seasons, we’ve seen a powerful narrative of regional languages, traditional instruments and untold stories being presented at scale. Season 4 accelerates that approach and showcases culture and music from the heartlands at a national and global stage.”

Devraj Sanyal, Chairman & CEO, India & South Asia, & Senior Vice President of Strategy for Asia, Middle East and Africa, ( AMeA), Universal Music Group shares, “Coke Studio Bharat embodies the kind of creative ecosystem India’s music industry needs — one that honours the depth of our regional heritage while translating it into a contemporary, globally resonant sound. Over the past three seasons, we have shown the power of authentic storytelling and cross-cultural collaboration at scale. As we enter Season 4, our focus is clear to ensure that creativity continues to be our greatest competitive advantage.

In today’s world, the consumer is no longer a passive listener but an active participant by way of being a superfan shaping culture alongside us. That makes our prime directive simple — to build the most compelling music with the most exceptional artists, and in doing so, help shape culture here in India and beyond.”

Coke Studio Bharat has always placed the local at the centre. Built for a digital-first audience, it brings regional languages, folk stories, traditional instruments and contemporary artists onto one stage. Over the years, artists from across the country have featured on the platform. The format encourages unique pairings while preserving each artist’s authenticity and style.

Season 4 brings together experience and experimentation in equal measure. With the first track set to drop, Coke Studio Bharat once again steps into the moment, ready to soundtrack what comes next.

Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh to open season 2 of Coke Studio Bharat with ‘Magic’; Shreya Ghoshal, Quick Style, Neha Kakkar in the line-up

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