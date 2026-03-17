Universal Music India, a division of Universal Music Group, the world leader in music based entertainment, today announces an exclusive partnership with Albuquerque Records – the independent record label recently launched by singer-composer Anirudh Ravichander. The partnership will see Universal Music India and Albuquerque Records release future pop and hip hop music by Anirudh Ravichander, and future artists signed to the label. The first release under the label is planned to release early April featuring Anirudh.

Universal Music India partners with Anirudh Ravichander’s Albuquerque Records for global music releases

The global partnership will see Universal Music India work closely with Albuquerque Records to expand the influence of Anirudh’s artistry. In time the label will become home to emerging pop and hip-hop artists from the region.

Anirudh’s track record over the last 15 years has been enviable and unparalleled. Debuting as a composer in 2012 with his global viral hit ‘Why This Kolaveri Di’, he has amassed over 13 billion audio streams across his over 770 + tracks, making him the No.1 South Indian artist on Spotify in terms of total streams. Additionally, he is one of the most coveted composers in the Tamil Original Soundtrack (OST) space, with many global chart-topping successes, including Hukum, Vaathi Coming, Arabic Kuthu, Monica, A23 Theme, Aaja Raja, Aya Sher and more.

Universal Music India has maintained a steady focus on the South Indian region, working closely with the rich artistry and culture which spans the four key south language markets (Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Telugu). The arrangement with Anirudh, one of the regions most accomplished artists, will help further the presence of groundbreaking music from this region on the global stage. Additionally, it further expands Universal Music India’s presence in pop and hip-hop, genres associated with some of the most influential names in the South Indian market.

Commenting on the partnership Devraj Sanyal, Chairman & CEO, Universal Music India; SVP Strategy, AMEA, said: ‘Anirudh represents the future of Indian music — bold, original, and with enormous potential. At Universal Music India, identifying transformative talent is our superpower, and this partnership reflects that belief. We’re proud to stand behind Anirudh as he embarks on his next chapter, and helps take more Indian music to the world.’

Anirudh Ravichander commented: “Albuquerque Records was built to be an artist-backed, homegrown label focused on nurturing independent talent and taking their sound to the global stage. Universal Music India’s leadership in pop and hip-hop made them the natural partner. I’m excited to champion the next wave of Indian independent voices and take them to audiences around the world.”

Sanujeet Bhujabal, MD Universal Music India said: ‘Anirudh has long been a defining force in shaping the creative landscape beyond music. Alongside his stellar track record of innumerable hit songs for films, he commands a phenomenal fanbase that engages deeply with his creative output. Albuquerque Records represents Anirudh’s bold artistic vision in the world of pop and hip hop. True to his legacy of innovation, this partnership is set to establish yet another landmark creative space—this time for the emerging world of iPop and beyond’.

Also Read: Krithi Shetty and Pradeep Ranganathan’s futuristic love story Love Insurance Kompany brings back Anirudh Ravichander’s 2015 classic ‘Enakena Yaarum Illaye’

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