Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan was discharged from Lilavati Hospital on Tuesday, nearly a month after he was admitted following a minor brain haemorrhage. He had been hospitalised on February 17 and has remained under medical supervision since then.

Salim Khan discharged after a month-long hospitalisation following a minor brain procedure: Reports

According to reports, Khan was undergoing treatment under Dr Jalil Parkar during his stay. Doctors had earlier indicated that his condition was stable, though he was kept under observation in the intensive care unit (ICU) in the initial phase of treatment. Over the weeks, his health showed steady improvement, leading to his discharge.

The news of his hospitalisation had drawn significant attention, with family members, including Salman Khan, making regular visits. Several members of the film fraternity also visited or shared updates about his health.

His son, Arbaaz Khan, recently confirmed that the veteran writer was recovering well. Speaking to reporters, he noted that his father had been showing positive signs and was steadily improving.

Longtime collaborator and friend Javed Akhtar also shared an encouraging update at a public event, mentioning that Khan was able to sit, talk, and had made visible progress in his recovery.

Actor Aamir Khan, who visited the family during the hospital stay, had earlier expressed hope for his recovery. He mentioned that while he could not meet Khan personally due to ICU restrictions, he spent time with the family, who remained optimistic about his improving health.

Also Read: Salim Khan likely to be discharged this week after nearly three weeks of hospitalisation

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