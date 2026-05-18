Cocktail 2 song event: Rashmika Mandanna brings the house down with her “Kriti Sanon is F**KING hot!” remark; Shahid Kapoor calls Kriti and Rashmika “superstars in the prime of their careers”

A fun event was hosted by the Cocktail 2 team at a premium restobar in central Mumbai on Sunday, May 17, and was attended by Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna, producers Dinesh Vijan and Luv Ranjan, director Homi Adajania and music director Pritam Chakraborty. Two unreleased songs were premiered at the event – ‘Mashooka’, featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, and ‘Tujhko’ featuring Shahid and Rashmika Mandanna.

Cocktail 2 song event: Rashmika Mandanna brings the house down with her “Kriti Sanon is F**KING hot!” remark; Shahid Kapoor calls Kriti and Rashmika “superstars in the prime of their careers”

At the event, Shahid Kapoor said, “I am very fortunate to have worked with these two amazing actresses, superstars and beautiful ladies who are extremely professional and in the absolute prime of their careers. Both have given spectacular performances and look amazing. That’s why my character, Kunal, can’t decide who to go with. That’s what the film is all about.”

He added, “With Rashmika, this is my first film. But it never felt so. Whenever we got into any shot, we never even discussed what we were going to do. I just loved that she was all up for spontaneity.”

Rashmika Mandanna added, “I fully agree. Everytime we were working on a scene together, somehow, spontaneously, we would come up with aftertakes. There’ll be one extra ‘tichka’ that we would give and we would not see it coming. We would even rehearse. That’s why the chemistry was magical.”

Kriti Sanon remarked, “You guys have such cute chemistry. It is adorable.” Then she asked the mediapersons, “Guys, how did you like their chemistry? Isn’t it super-cute?”

Next, Rashmika praised the duo, “We have definitely known for a while that you guys have something magical. But something in Cocktail 2 is so different.” Pointing at Kriti, she said, “You look hot; the world knows that. And you are f**king hot.”

Realizing that she uttered a profanity, Rashmika clarified to the media, “Oh, sorry! Censor kar dena. I didn’t say that!” She then rephrased and remarked, “She’s amazing. Look at her.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Hungama🎥 (@realbollywoodhungama)

Later, Luv Ranjan came on stage and stated, “I am scared because the first part was written by Imtiaz Ali. I am a huge fan of Imtiaz sir. I told Dino and Homi, ‘Better make a good film’. Or else, sabse zyada gaali mujhe padegi ki ‘Yeh hota hai jab Imtiaz Ali ko Luv Ranjan replace karte hai’! I want this to work so that I don’t let him down.”

Dinesh Vijan raised laughs as he joked, “If you don’t like anything in Cocktail 2, it's Luv’s fault!”

Cocktail 2 releases in cinemas on June 19.

Also Read: BREAKING: Cocktail 2 trailer to be launched on May 29; media gets EXCLUSIVE glimpse of foot-tapping track ‘Mashooka’ and soulful number ‘Tujhko’

More Pages: Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.