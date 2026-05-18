BREAKING: Cocktail 2 trailer to be launched on May 29; media gets EXCLUSIVE glimpse of foot-tapping track ‘Mashooka’ and soulful number ‘Tujhko’

A fun event was hosted by the Cocktail 2 team at a premium restobar in central Mumbai on Sunday, May 17, and was attended by Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna, producers Dinesh Vijan and Luv Ranjan, director Homi Adajania and music director Pritam Chakraborty. The media was invited to the bash with the promise of a surprise.

BREAKING: Cocktail 2 trailer to be launched on May 29; media gets EXCLUSIVE glimpse of foot-tapping track ‘Mashooka’ and soulful number ‘Tujhko’

The surprise turned out to be an exclusive preview of two songs from the film – ‘Mashooka’ and ‘Tujhko’. ‘Mashooka’ features Shahid Kapoor romancing Kriti Sanon in Sicily, Italy, and other picturesque locations. The foot-tapping number sees the duo in a playful, goofy mood before ending with a seductive dance sequence.

‘Tujhko’, meanwhile, is sung by Arijit Singh and focuses on Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. The slow romantic number hints that the two characters were college sweethearts before circumstances pulled them apart.

After both songs were unveiled, the media was asked to decide which one should release first. Initially, the journalists were asked to simply shout out the name of their preferred track. Later, a QR code flashed on the screen, directing them to a link where they could cast their vote.

The results were then announced, with ‘Mashooka’ receiving more votes than ‘Tujhko’. This led to some fun banter among the team, as they felt both tracks were equally strong and were in two minds about which one should be unveiled to the world first. Pritam Chakraborty insisted that the team should respect the voters’ choice and release ‘Mashooka’ first. Dinesh Vijan then announced that ‘Mashooka’ would indeed be the first song to be launched, followed by ‘Tujhko’.

Interestingly, ‘Tujhko’ ends with a slate announcing that the much-awaited trailer of Cocktail 2 will be launched on May 29. The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on June 19.

Also Read: Cocktail 2 first song ‘Jab Talak’ unveiled: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna bring breezy summer romance to screen

More Pages: Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection

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