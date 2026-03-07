The advance booking of Dhurandhar: The Revenge is off to a flying start, as expected, even though the release is 12 days away. Moviegoers who’ll venture to see the film will be treated to the assets of three upcoming films.

Assets of Bhooth Bangla, Raja Shivaji, Cocktail 2 attached with Dhurandhar: The Revenge

According to reports in Pinkvilla, the trailer of Bhooth Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar, Tabu, and Wamiqa Gabbi, has been attached to the prints of Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The horror comedy marks the reunion of Akshay Kumar and director Priyadarshan. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the song ‘Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge’ was unveiled on February 26 and received a great response.

According to recent developments, two more promos will be showcased with Dhurandhar: The Revenge – Raja Shivaji and Cocktail 2. Raja Shivaji is a historical film directed by Riteish Deshmukh and which features him in the lead role of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The other actors in the film are Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Vidya Balan, Genelia Deshmukh, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Amole Gupte and others. Salman Khan also features in the film in a cameo. It is all set to release in cinemas on May 1, on the occasion of Maharashtra Day.

Cocktail 2 is produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films. While the first part starred Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone and launched Diana Penty, the second part features Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna. Both parts have been directed by Homi Adajania.

It remains to be seen whether the makers will attach the 1.51-minute-long promo of Cocktail 2, which was censored in October 2025, or come up with a different asset to accompany Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

Coming back to Dhurandhar: The Revenge, it is the sequel to Dhurandhar (2025), the biggest grosser in the history of Hindi cinema. It stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi. The first part told the story of an Indian spy who infiltrates Pakistan’s criminal syndicate and political system and creates havoc. It is produced by Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios and Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar of B62 Studios. Aditya Dhar is also the film’s director and writer. Bollywood Hungama was the first one to break the news yesterday that the sequel will have paid previews from 5:00 pm on March 18, followed by a full-fledged release on March 19.

