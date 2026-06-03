After social media users speculated about background audio in her IPL victory post, the actress issued a firm clarification and urged people to stop spreading baseless theories.

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha recently found herself at the center of an unexpected social media controversy after sharing a video celebrating Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s historic IPL victory. What began as a simple tribute to the team's much-awaited championship win soon spiralled into online speculation, prompting the actress to issue a clarification.

Nushrratt Bharuccha breaks silence on viral RCB celebration video; says, “That voice is not mine”

Following RCB's title-winning moment, Nushrratt took to social media to share a clip of the victory being played on television. However, eagle-eyed netizens quickly noticed certain background sounds in the video, leading to a wave of discussions and theories across social media platforms. Some users claimed they heard unusual noises in the clip and began making assumptions about their source, causing the video to go viral for reasons unrelated to cricket.

Nushrat Bharucha, what’s going on here? 😭 Moaning and some suspicious slapping sounds in the background 🥵 And she posts this story right after RCB’s win… Maybe someone just lost a bet. 👀 (iykyk) pic.twitter.com/69BGG7wxKG — Shivangi Choudhary (@TweetShivangiii) June 1, 2026



As speculation intensified, the actress addressed the matter directly through her Instagram Stories, dismissing the rumours and explaining what had actually happened. “Guys Calm Down… That voice is NOT mine. That was my Pussy cat voice and I genuinely didn't notice it while posting. It got uploaded by mistake. The way some people are spreading random stories and theories on social media is honestly unbelievable. One accidental post and suddenly everyone becomes a detective. Please stop believing every rumor you see online. Not everything needs a conspiracy theory attached to it. Peace, love, and a little less toxicity on the internet. Funny how a few seconds of audio can keep the entire internet employed for a day.”

With her statement, Nushrratt made it clear that the audio in question was unintentionally included in the post and had been misinterpreted by viewers online. The actress also took the opportunity to call out the rapid spread of unverified claims on social media, highlighting how quickly assumptions can gain traction in the digital age.

On the professional front, Nushrratt Bharuccha continues to remain a popular presence in the industry, with audiences eagerly awaiting announcements regarding her upcoming projects. For now, however, the actress appears keen to move past the viral controversy and redirect attention to more meaningful conversations than what she described as “random stories and theories” circulating on the internet.

Also Read: “It was so intense”: Farah Khan praises Nushrratt Bharuccha’s performance in Akelli

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