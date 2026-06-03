The actress opened up about a challenging incident from one of her first films and reveals how husband Umesh Kamat stepped in to support her during the shoot.

Actor Priya Bapat recently made a candid revelation about an uncomfortable experience she faced during the early stages of her acting career. Speaking about one of her first films, the actress recalled how a co-star repeatedly crossed professional boundaries during the shoot, leaving her unsure of how to respond at the time.

Priya Bapat recalls disturbing early career experience: “The actor kept kissing me and messaging me despite my discomfort”

Reflecting on the project, Priya revealed that she had reservations about a kissing scene that was part of the script. According to her, the concern was never about performing the scene itself but rather about its relevance to the story. Priya said, “This was kind of my first, first films. This is all before City of Dreams and everything happened. And there was only one kiss in the film. And I had concerns and doubts about it right from the script reading sessions. And I was continuously asking the director, why do you need it here? It's not about whether I want to kiss or no. But it's just about... How do you justify it? How do you justify? It just doesn't fit here.”

Priya explained that despite her reservations, she eventually agreed to the scene after convincing herself that it would help her overcome personal inhibitions. “If it requires and if it is needed, then I'm open to do it. But it is not required. But he was very insistent. And I said, let me also see. I want to break the inhibitions that I have in my head. Let me just do it and finish it off. I agreed for one, one kiss in the entire film”, she added.

However, she alleged that things became uncomfortable during the shoot when the actor allegedly began improvising beyond what had been agreed upon. “And then there were moments where the actor kept improvising in the song. And he kept kissing me. And me being, I don't know why. I didn't take a stand for myself at that point of time. Because I didn't know how to deal with this”, she shared.

The actress further shared that the situation extended beyond the film set. According to Priya, the actor repeatedly contacted her and attempted to meet her outside of work despite her lack of interest. She went on to continue, “There was no other way. We were staying in the same hotel. But of course, different rooms. But then he kept messaging me and asking me to come. And let me teach you how to swim. Then come, let's go out for dinner. Can I meet you for the breakfast? And I said, I don't want any of this. This has never happened in my life before. And it shouldn't happen ever again.”

Who is this co-actor who was so obsessed with the kissing scene that the actress eventually had to call her husband to stay with her during the shoot? 👀 Actress Priya Bapat has shared a disturbing experience from the early days of her career. She said she had concerns about a… pic.twitter.com/q2EPVWT5LF — Amit Kumar Sindhi (@AMIT_GUJJU) June 3, 2026



Priya revealed that she was shooting in Bhopal at the time and would speak to her husband, actor Umesh Kamat, every night about what she was experiencing. Eventually, Kamat decided to fly down from Mumbai to be by her side. She also stated, “I didn't know how to deal with this. I was shooting in Bhopal. And I used to call Umesh every night. This was the only set. And I didn't ask him to come down. But he flew from Mumbai to Bhopal. He just came on the set. And he stayed with me for three days. Just so that the actor gets some understanding. And he kind of backs off. And he kind of understands the boundaries.”

Concluding her account, Priya noted that this remains the only such experience she has faced in her acting journey. “That is the only experience I have had so far in my acting career.”

The actress’ revelation has sparked conversations about workplace boundaries, consent, and the importance of creating safer environments within the entertainment industry.

Also Read: Priya Bapat recalls the spookiest shoot of her career in Prime Video’s Andhera; says, “The hospital had this heavy, dark energy”Priya Bapat recalls the spookiest shoot of her career in Prime Video’s Andhera; says, “The hospital had this heavy, dark energy”

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