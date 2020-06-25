Bollywood Hungama

TV crew to get mediclaim and insurance cover for COVID-19; shoot to resume in July

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

With the Maharashtra Government giving a green signal to start shooting in the state, crew and cast members are getting ready to resume work. Reportedly, the crew and cast will get a mediclaim and insurance cover for COVID-19 infection.

TV crew to get mediclaim and insurance cover for COVID-19; shoot to resume in July

This move comes a few days after Cine and Television Artist’ Association (CINTAA) and Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued a press release stating that their members will not resume work till their concerns and demands are addressed by the producers. One of their major concerns related to safety has been addressed.

Actor-Producer JD Majethia while talking to a tabloid said that they are glad that the issue of insurance and other important matters are resolved. He said that the policy premium will be paid by producers and broadcasters. He also said that they can begin shooting from June 25 depending on the preparedness of the makers.

According to the tabloid, it has been finalised that the members will get a mediclaim of Rs 2 lakh each for treatment and Rs 25 lakh as an insurance for COVID-19 infection.

