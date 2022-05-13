comscore

Last Updated 13.05.2022 | 1:08 PM IST

Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol gets engaged to Bimal Roy’s great-granddaughter Drisha

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

It is wedding season in the Hindi film industry. After the much anticipated Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor wedding, we hear that actor Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol got engaged in a private ceremony. As per reports, Karan got engaged to Drisha, the great-granddaughter of filmmaker Bimal Roy.

Karan Deol is a very private person and has kept his relationship away from the limelight. Reportedly, the engagement was a private affair with just the family in attendance. The couple is expected to tie the knot soon.

Karan made his debut as an actor in the Hindi film industry with the film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. The film was directed and written by Sunny Deol and produced by Sunny Sounds PVT Ltd. More recently, Karan was seen in the film Velle that was released last year.

