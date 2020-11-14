Vidya Balan has teamed up with Anshula Kapoor’s fundraising platform, Fankind. Vidya will play Virtual Antakshari with five lucky winners to support NGO Arpan, that works towards the wellbeing of child sexual abuse survivors.

The campaign with Vidya Balan will start on 14th November, which marks the birthday of Jawaharlal Nehru and is celebrated in the form of Children's Day. As the whole nation will also be celebrating Diwali, the actress has decided to start a conversation on this very sensitive but integral topic of how to keep children safe from abuse.

Vidya says, "It's heart wrenching to know that 1 of 2 children experience some sort of Sexual Abuse, on this Childrens day lets all of us take a pledge to keep the children in our homes, society safe from abuse and let them flourish with love hope and joy. Fankind has joined Arpan and me in this journey to keep a World free of Child sexual abuse, have you ?"

Arpan is one of the very few organizations working on this issue in India for 13 years. To-date, Arpan has empowered over 130,000 children and 100,000 adults, counseled 8000 children who disclosed abuse, and stopped all ongoing abuse. Arpan has trained over 8000 govt. and non-govt. professionals to implement the program who in turn have reached out to 1.13 million (11.3 lakh) children and adults.

