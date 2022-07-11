comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 11.07.2022 | 3:50 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Rashtra Kavach OM Rocketry - The Nambi Effect Hit - The First Case Shamshera Jugjugg Jeeyo
follow us on

Koffee With Karan 7: Karan Johar-hosted chat show tops 5 Most-Viewed Hindi streaming shows with 12.2 million views

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The much-talked-about and heavily promoted chat show Koffee With Karan is back with an all-new season. After enthralling the audience with six seasons of the show on television, Season 7 of Karan Johar’s show has now made the shift to an OTT platform. In fact, just last week on July 7, the first episode of the show premiered on Disney+ Hotstar. Featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt as guests, the show’s first episode was a rib-tickling ride.

Koffee With Karan 7: Karan Johar-hosted chat show tops 5 Most-Viewed Hindi streaming shows with 12.2 million views

Now, as per reports, we hear that Koffee With Karan 7 has apparently been well received by the audience. As per data received the new season of the show, clocked a staggering 12.2 million views with just a single episode. With this, Koffee With Karan 7 has now made it to the list of Top 5 Most Viewed Hindi streaming shows in India. Topping the chart as the most viewed show, Koffee With Karan 7 has surpassed other shows like Ranveer Vs Wild with Bear Grylls - 6.7 million (Netflix), Aashiqana - 4.6 million (Disney+ Hotstar), Miya Biwi Aur Murder - 4 million (MX Player), and Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt. Ltd - 3.7 million (3.7 million).

Taking to Twitter to talk about the success of the show, filmmaker Karan Johar posted an image saying, “If you haven't seen Episode 1 of #KoffeewithKarans7 yet, then whatever you're doing, just screw it, and go view it! #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaran S7 episode streaming every Thursday on @disneyplusHS @apoorvamehta18 @jahnvio @aneeshabaig @Dharmatic_”


The weekly show will return with its second episode this Thursday, July 14, 2022. Going by the reports that have leaked, the episode which features Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Akshay Kumar. Sharing a sneak peek at what to expect Karan posted a video adding, “It's edgy? It's spicy? It's playful? It’s all of the above - catch a sneak peek into some of the guests making this season the hottest one ever!#HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaran S7 new season starts 7th July only on”


Given the success the show has met with till date, expectations are that post the release of the second episode, Koffee With Karan 7 might just set the bar far out of reach for other latest shows.

Also Read: Karan Johar says that there are two parts to his personality: ‘I want to be the attention in a room’

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Florence Pugh calls out vulgar trolls after…

Ranveer Singh to be Salman Khan and Shah…

EXO member Baekhyun's streetwear brand Privé…

Family Burial Grounds: Kim Hyun Joo in talks…

Kirsten Dunst marries Fargo actor Jesse…

Sopranos actor Tony Sirico dies at age of 79

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification