The much-talked-about and heavily promoted chat show Koffee With Karan is back with an all-new season. After enthralling the audience with six seasons of the show on television, Season 7 of Karan Johar’s show has now made the shift to an OTT platform. In fact, just last week on July 7, the first episode of the show premiered on Disney+ Hotstar. Featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt as guests, the show’s first episode was a rib-tickling ride.

Koffee With Karan 7: Karan Johar-hosted chat show tops 5 Most-Viewed Hindi streaming shows with 12.2 million views

Now, as per reports, we hear that Koffee With Karan 7 has apparently been well received by the audience. As per data received the new season of the show, clocked a staggering 12.2 million views with just a single episode. With this, Koffee With Karan 7 has now made it to the list of Top 5 Most Viewed Hindi streaming shows in India. Topping the chart as the most viewed show, Koffee With Karan 7 has surpassed other shows like Ranveer Vs Wild with Bear Grylls - 6.7 million (Netflix), Aashiqana - 4.6 million (Disney+ Hotstar), Miya Biwi Aur Murder - 4 million (MX Player), and Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt. Ltd - 3.7 million (3.7 million).

Taking to Twitter to talk about the success of the show, filmmaker Karan Johar posted an image saying, “If you haven't seen Episode 1 of #KoffeewithKarans7 yet, then whatever you're doing, just screw it, and go view it! #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaran S7 episode streaming every Thursday on @disneyplusHS @apoorvamehta18 @jahnvio @aneeshabaig @Dharmatic_”



The weekly show will return with its second episode this Thursday, July 14, 2022. Going by the reports that have leaked, the episode which features Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Akshay Kumar. Sharing a sneak peek at what to expect Karan posted a video adding, “It's edgy? It's spicy? It's playful? It’s all of the above - catch a sneak peek into some of the guests making this season the hottest one ever!#HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaran S7 new season starts 7th July only on”

It's edgy? It's spicy? It's playful?

It's all of the above - catch a sneak peek into some of the guests making this season the hottest one ever!#HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaran S7 new season starts 7th July only on @DisneyPlusHS @apoorvamehta18 @jahnvio @aneeshabaig @Dharmatic_ pic.twitter.com/sJv9NeZzuf — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) July 2, 2022



Given the success the show has met with till date, expectations are that post the release of the second episode, Koffee With Karan 7 might just set the bar far out of reach for other latest shows.

