The journey is filled with mischief, hope, and quiet victories, highlighting the power of dreams and community in shaping lives.

Written and directed by Mehran Amrohi, Chidiya tells the story of two brothers, Shanu and Bua, growing up in a cramped Mumbai chawl, with dreams that stretch far beyond their surroundings. When they set out to transform an abandoned junkyard into a badminton court, their simple idea gradually unites the neighbourhood — a journey marked by mischief, hope, and small but meaningful triumphs.

Chidiya Trailer Out: A simple story of dreams and quiet victories in Mumbai’s chawl

Featuring Vinay Pathak, Amruta Subhash, Inaamulhaq, and child actors Svar Kamble and Ayush Pathak, Chidiya brings alive a world where simple joys mean everything. The film's music is composed by Shailendra Barve, and it will be distributed by Reliance Entertainment.

Director Mehran Amrohi shares, “Chidiya is a love letter to childhood resilience. It’s about finding joy in scarcity, and how children’s imagination turns even the smallest spaces into worlds of their own. Shanu and Bua’s dream is simple — but it’s everything to them.”

Producer Faqhrul Husaini of Smiley Films added, “From the beginning, we knew Chidiya was special. It’s not loud or flashy, but it celebrates something very precious — the quiet strength of community, and the small victories that make life extraordinary.”



Vinay Pathak says, “The beauty of Chidiya lies in its simplicity. Sometimes the most powerful stories come from the smallest, most honest moments. That’s what makes this film stay with you.”

Amruta Subhash reflects, “Chidiya is about dreaming big in narrow lanes. For me, it was about being fully present — no artifice, no acting tricks. Just truth. And in this film, even silence speaks volumes.”

Chidiya had its world premiere at the Zlín International Film Festival, one of the largest festivals dedicated to children's films. Since then, it has gone on to receive recognition, including awards for Best Film and Best Debut Director, and has been selected for festivals such as the South Asia IFF in New York, the Cinekid Screening Club in Amsterdam, among others.

Because sometimes, hope grows wings in the most unexpected places.

Chidiya will release in select cinemas on 30th May 2025.

Also Read : Chidiya Poster Out: Poetic tribute to childhood dreams that never die, set to release on May 23

More Pages: Chidiya Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.