Chidiya Poster Out: Poetic tribute to childhood dreams that never die, set to release on May 23

Smiley Films, in association with Reliance Entertainment, has released the official poster of Chidiya, a poetic drama set for theatrical release across India on May 23, 2025.

Chidiya Poster Out: Poetic tribute to childhood dreams that never die, set to release on May 23

Written and directed by Mehran Amrohi, Chidiya is a memory, a quiet tribute to the invisible battles children fight to keep their dreams alive. Set in the lived-in world of a Mumbai chawl, the story follows two spirited brothers, Shanu and Bua, who transform a discarded junkyard into a makeshift badminton court. With only imagination, hope, and the help of their mother and community, they chase a dream far bigger than their circumstances.

What makes this film even more special is its journey — Chidiya was completed nearly a decade ago and has travelled across international festivals, quietly winning hearts and accolades. Its long path to release echoes the very themes it celebrates: patience, belief, and the beauty of dreams that wait.

Director Mehran Amrohi said, “Chidiya is a love letter to childhood — it is a film about dreaming with your eyes open, especially when life tells you not to. It’s a celebration of those forgotten by the city, but never by their own imagination. This film is a quiet reminder that hope is never out of date.”

Featuring a cast led by Vinay Pathak, Amrutha Subhash, Inaamulhaq, Brijendra Kala and standout child actors Svar Kamble, Ayush Pathak and Hetal Gada, the film combines poetic realism with emotional clarity. The music is by Shailendra Barve, with distribution by Reliance Entertainment.

Completed nearly a decade ago, Chidiya has already made its mark at international festivals, including Zlin IFF (Czech Republic), Cinekid (The Netherlands), SAIFF (USA), Spirit of Fire IFF (Russia), and the IFF for Children and Adults (Iran). Now, after years of quietly gathering acclaim, the film prepares for its Indian release — like a bird that patiently waited for the right moment to take flight.

The official poster is out now.

Smiley Films, in association with Reliance Entertainment, has released the official poster of Chidiya, a poetic drama set for theatrical release across India on May 23, 2025.

Written and directed by Mehran Amrohi, Chidiya is a memory, a quiet tribute to the invisible battles children fight to keep their dreams alive. Set in the lived-in world of a Mumbai chawl, the story follows two spirited brothers, Shanu and Bua, who transform a discarded junkyard into a makeshift badminton court. With only imagination, hope, and the help of their mother and community, they chase a dream far bigger than their circumstances.

What makes this film even more special is its journey — Chidiya was completed nearly a decade ago and has travelled across international festivals, quietly winning hearts and accolades. Its long path to release echoes the very themes it celebrates: patience, belief, and the beauty of dreams that wait.

Director Mehran Amrohi said, “Chidiya is a love letter to childhood — it is a film about dreaming with your eyes open, especially when life tells you not to. It’s a celebration of those forgotten by the city, but never by their own imagination. This film is a quiet reminder that hope is never out of date.”

Featuring a cast led by Vinay Pathak, Amrutha Subhash, Inaamulhaq, Brijendra Kala and standout child actors Svar Kamble, Ayush Pathak and Hetal Gada, the film combines poetic realism with emotional clarity. The music is by Shailendra Barve, with distribution by Reliance Entertainment.

Completed nearly a decade ago, Chidiya has already made its mark at international festivals, including Zlin IFF (Czech Republic), Cinekid (The Netherlands), SAIFF (USA), Spirit of Fire IFF (Russia), and the IFF for Children and Adults (Iran). Now, after years of quietly gathering acclaim, the film prepares for its Indian release — like a bird that patiently waited for the right moment to take flight.

The official poster is out now.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.