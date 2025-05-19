The actress is expected to return to the big screen soon with the Telugu supernatural fantasy Jatadhara.

Actor Shilpa Shirodkar, who received immense love on Bigg Boss 17 last year, was expected to be shooting for her next. However, she left fans concerned when she shared the news of being tested positive for COVID-19 with her followers through a brief yet important message on Instagram.

Shilpa Shirodkar tests positive for COVID; receives warm wishes from fans and co-stars

“Hello people! I've been tested Positive for COVID. Stay Safe and wear your masks!” she wrote in her post, prompting a wave of support and well wishes from co-stars, family, and fans. Among the first to respond was her Jatadhara co-star Sonakshi Sinha, who commented, “Oh god!!! Take care shilpaaa… speedy recovery <3 <3.” Shilpa’s sister and former actor Namrata Shirodkar also extended her support, sharing, “Get well soon <3.” Bigg Boss 17 contestant Chum Darang and several fans sent their good wishes, expressing concern and hoping for a quick recovery.

Shilpa, who was one of the most adored contestants in Bigg Boss 17, was widely appreciated for her candid personality and warm presence on the show. Her stint earned her immense love from both viewers and fellow contestants, reinforcing her bond with a wide fanbase that had followed her since the 1990s.

The actress is now set to make her comeback to the big screen with Jatadhara, a Telugu-language supernatural fantasy drama. The film is directed by Venkat Kalyan and explores the mysteries surrounding the Anantha Padmanabha Swamy Temple, blending mythology with contemporary intrigue. Alongside Shilpa, the film stars Sudheer Babu in the lead, and marks the Telugu debut of Sonakshi Sinha.

In Jatadhara, Shilpa plays a key role that ties into the central enigma of the film. Though details of her character remain under wraps, early reports suggest that her presence will bring a significant emotional and mystical dimension to the story. The film has generated considerable buzz for its ambitious narrative, rooted in South Indian mythology and local lore.

While her COVID diagnosis may temporarily delay some of her work commitments, fans are hopeful she’ll be back on her feet soon. As she recovers, many are sending messages of strength and positivity to the actress, who continues to enjoy unwavering support across regions and generations.

For now, Shilpa is expected to rest and recover at home while gearing up for what promises to be a compelling return to cinema with Jatadhara.

